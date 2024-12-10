PG Electroplast allots 2.14 cr equity shares to QIBs

PG Electroplast has allotted 2,14,59,218 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 699 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 698 per equity share) (which includes a discount of Rs 6.18 per share i.e. 0.88% on floor price) aggregating to Rs 1499.99 crore pursuant to the QIP.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 28,30,93,658 consisting of 28,30,93,658 equity shares each of Re 1 each.

