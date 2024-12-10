Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 37.63 points or 1.26% at 2952.39 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.92%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 3.64%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 3.61%),HFCL Ltd (down 3.29%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.19%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.62%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.98%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.61%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 6.03%), ITI Ltd (up 5.34%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.42%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 20.82 or 0.04% at 57334.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 0.35 points or 0% at 16424.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.65 points or 0.3% at 24544.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 228.78 points or 0.28% at 81279.68.

On BSE,1907 shares were trading in green, 2001 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News