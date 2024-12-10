Cipla Ltd down for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1456.05, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.11% in last one year as compared to a 16.84% rally in NIFTY and a 38.38% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1456.05, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24533.8. The Sensex is at 81280.68, down 0.28%.Cipla Ltd has lost around 6.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22309.1, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1462.05, down 0.81% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

