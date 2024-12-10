Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Utilties shares slide

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Utilities index falling 68.3 points or 1.16% at 5804.77 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.27%), EMS Ltd (down 3.1%),CESC Ltd (down 3.03%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 2.64%),Bajel Projects Ltd (down 2.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SJVN Ltd (down 2.21%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.15%), Nava Ltd (down 1.89%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.66%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.66%).

On the other hand, K.P. Energy Ltd (up 1.91%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.33%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.7%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 20.82 or 0.04% at 57334.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 0.35 points or 0% at 16424.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.65 points or 0.3% at 24544.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 228.78 points or 0.28% at 81279.68.

On BSE,1907 shares were trading in green, 2001 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

