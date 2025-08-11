Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast Ltd Falls 7.7%

PG Electroplast Ltd Falls 7.7%

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 29.1% over last one month compared to 1.44% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.17% drop in the SENSEX

PG Electroplast Ltd lost 7.7% today to trade at Rs 543.7. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.66% to quote at 58636.95. The index is down 1.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd decreased 5.6% and Amber Enterprises India Ltd lost 1.92% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 0.42 % over last one year compared to the 0.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 29.1% over last one month compared to 1.44% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 56849 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1054.95 on 06 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 415 on 14 Aug 2024.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

