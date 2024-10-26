Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 13.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 917.97 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 13.66% to Rs 218.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 917.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 875.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales917.97875.02 5 OPM %56.3957.82 -PBDT451.68441.11 2 PBT374.15375.19 0 NP218.10252.62 -14

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

