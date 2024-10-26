Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit declines 31.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.07% to Rs 19.71 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 31.65% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.07% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.7129.458.2711.993.205.892.785.602.703.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News