Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit declines 31.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit declines 31.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.07% to Rs 19.71 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 31.65% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.07% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.7129.45 -33 OPM %8.2711.99 -PBDT3.205.89 -46 PBT2.785.60 -50 NP2.703.95 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

India squad for South Africa T20s: No Mayank Yadav, Vijay gets 1st call-up

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story