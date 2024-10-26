Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahan Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Mahan Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Mahan Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.380.26 46 OPM %5.2611.54 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

India squad for South Africa T20s: No Mayank Yadav, Vijay gets 1st call-up

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story