Mahan Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mahan Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.380.265.2611.540.010.020.010.020.010.02

