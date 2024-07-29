Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.62%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.47%

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 0.78% over last one month compared to 1.14% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.35% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.62% today to trade at Rs 3626.45. The BSE Realty index is up 1.47% to quote at 8536.64. The index is down 1.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 1.63% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 1.58% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 89.33 % over last one year compared to the 23.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 0.78% over last one month compared to 1.14% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.35% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 744 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10334 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4136.3 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1654.5 on 10 Aug 2023.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

