Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 18.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 41.49% to Rs 3.54 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 18.81% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.49% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.546.05 -41 OPM %69.4939.01 -PBDT3.362.91 15 PBT3.322.91 14 NP2.592.18 19

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

