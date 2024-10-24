Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 18.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.49% to Rs 3.54 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 18.81% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.49% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.546.0569.4939.013.362.913.322.912.592.18

