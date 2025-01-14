Delta Corp Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Delta Corp reported 3.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.73 crore despite of 7.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 194.33 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 40.8% to Rs 29.42 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 49.68 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 2.49% YoY to Rs 177.64 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 18.06 crore (up 13.26% YoY), license & registration fees was at Rs 30.34 crore (down 3.35% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from casino gaming division fell 3.36% YoY to Rs 175.44 crore in Q3 FY25 while revenue from online skill gaming division jumped 16.15% YoY to Rs 45.45 crore during the quarter.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality and real estate.

The scrip declined 2.90% to Rs 107.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News