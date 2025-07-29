Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 2560.61 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 52.29% to Rs 276.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 2560.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2068.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2560.612068.55 24 OPM %67.2070.82 -PBDT358.13298.95 20 PBT301.03247.93 21 NP276.37181.48 52

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

