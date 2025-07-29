Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 11.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 69.44 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 11.30% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 69.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.69.4460.017.1010.024.485.014.204.733.143.54

