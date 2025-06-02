Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma's Canada facility gets zero USFDA observation

Piramal Pharma's Canada facility gets zero USFDA observation

Jun 02 2025
Piramal Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a general good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at its manufacturing facility in Aurora, Canada.

According to a regulatory filing, the inspection was carried out from 26 May 2025 to 30 May 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a zero-observation report in Form 483 and granted a no action indicated (NAI) designation.

The company remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of compliance.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.6% to Rs 153.50 crore on 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,754.07 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Piramal Pharma rose 0.36% to Rs 207.05 on the BSE.

Jun 02 2025

