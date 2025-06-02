Piramal Pharma's Canada facility gets zero USFDA observation

Piramal Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a general good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at its manufacturing facility in Aurora, Canada.

According to a regulatory filing, the inspection was carried out from 26 May 2025 to 30 May 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a zero-observation report in Form 483 and granted a no action indicated (NAI) designation.

The company remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of compliance.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.