SSWL gains as net turnover jumps 20% YoY in May 2025

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) added 1.36% to Rs 235.30 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 410.35 crore for May 2025, registering a 19.97% YoY growth compared to Rs 342.04 crore posted in May 2024.

The company's gross turnover jumped 19.36% to Rs 500.76 crore in May 2025 from Rs 419.55 crore recorded in May 2024.

In value terms, the overall exports segment surged by 64% YoY, the alloy segment gained 43% YoY, the truck segment climbed 26% YoY, the tractor remained flat 0% YoY, the passenger car segment rose 3%, while the 2&3-wheeler segment fell 16% YoY in May 2025.

In volume terms, the overall exports segment soared by 48% YoY, the alloy segment surged 29% YoY, the truck segment jumped 33% YoY, the tractor segment increased 8% YoY, the passenger car segment advanced 11%, while the 2&3-wheeler segment tumbled 23% YoY during the review period. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas. The companys consolidated net profit fell 88.23% to Rs 60.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 515.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.46% YoY to Rs 1,233.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.