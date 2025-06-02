Bajaj Auto's total sales rises 8% YoY in May'25

Bajaj Auto has recorded total sales of 3,84,621 units in May 2025, which is higher by 8.25% compared with the sales volume of 3,55,323 units sold in May 2024.While the companys 2-wheeler sales stood at 3,32,370 units (up 9% YoY), commercial vehicle sales added up to 52,251 units (up 5% YoY) during the period under review.
The companys total domestic market sales and export sales for March 2025 were 2,25,733 (up 0.29% YoY) and 1,58,888 units (up 22% YoY), respectively.
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.
The auto majors standalone net profit rose 6% to Rs 2,049 crore, while revenue from operations increased 6% to Rs 12,148 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
The scrip fell 2.11% to currently trade at Rs 8,426.90 on the BSE.
