Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 41.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 41.92% to Rs 23.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 138.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.138.79160.4424.7632.3338.4360.3532.4454.2923.5440.53

