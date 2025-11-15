Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.17% to Rs 74.71 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires rose 225.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.17% to Rs 74.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.7147.842.942.221.520.560.780.130.520.16

