Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit declines 48.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.36% to Rs 51.29 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech declined 48.74% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 51.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.2965.2220.4330.719.9618.438.9117.136.2912.27

