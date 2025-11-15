Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit declines 48.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit declines 48.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Sales decline 21.36% to Rs 51.29 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech declined 48.74% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 51.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.2965.22 -21 OPM %20.4330.71 -PBDT9.9618.43 -46 PBT8.9117.13 -48 NP6.2912.27 -49

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

