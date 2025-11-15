RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 195.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.24% to Rs 25.64 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 195.80% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.24% to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.6418.8217.0012.384.612.504.302.324.231.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News