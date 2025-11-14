Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 98.38 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries declined 18.78% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 98.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales98.3899.64 -1 OPM %13.8115.14 -PBDT16.7119.98 -16 PBT15.3019.40 -21 NP11.5914.27 -19

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

