Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 98.38 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries declined 18.78% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 98.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.98.3899.6413.8115.1416.7119.9815.3019.4011.5914.27

