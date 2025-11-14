ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 790.15 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 31.23% to Rs 120.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 790.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 738.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.790.15738.9536.4835.80241.75209.59172.67129.11120.1991.59

