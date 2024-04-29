Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 57.28% in the March 2024 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 57.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 1809.95 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 57.28% to Rs 439.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 1809.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1635.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.17% to Rs 1508.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1046.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 7050.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6527.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1809.951635.71 11 7050.086527.33 8 OPM %90.5983.22 -88.7881.33 - PBDT573.99355.13 62 2005.091412.35 42 PBT559.81342.50 63 1953.901360.91 44 NP439.25279.28 57 1508.011046.00 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

ICRA upgrades ratings of PNB Housing to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

PNB Housing rises as Q4 PAT climbs 57% YoY to Rs 439 cr

Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Volumes jump at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Star Housing Finance partners with Tata Capital Housing Finance

Congress candidate withdraws nomination for Indore Lok Sabha seat, joins BJP

Satin Creditcare spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 33% YoY

Trent rises on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

PNB Housing rises as Q4 PAT climbs 57% YoY to Rs 439 cr

Hong Kong Market marks sixth days win

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story