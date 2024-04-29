PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 57.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 1809.95 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 57.28% to Rs 439.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 1809.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1635.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.17% to Rs 1508.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1046.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 7050.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6527.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

