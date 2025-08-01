PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Graphite India Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd and K P R Mill Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 August 2025.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd lost 17.92% to Rs 809.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23200 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd tumbled 8.00% to Rs 527. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68640 shares in the past one month. Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 7.61% to Rs 2917.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1897 shares in the past one month. IIFL Finance Ltd corrected 7.55% to Rs 440.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77251 shares in the past one month.