Volumes spurt at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Indegene Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 August 2025.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 73.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.32% to Rs.912.80. Volumes stood at 89183 shares in the last session.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd saw volume of 85.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.33% to Rs.2,200.70. Volumes stood at 7.8 lakh shares in the last session. PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 283.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.66 lakh shares. The stock slipped 17.63% to Rs.812.35. Volumes stood at 8.36 lakh shares in the last session. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 617.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.55% to Rs.59.69. Volumes stood at 30.22 lakh shares in the last session.