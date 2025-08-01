Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credo Brands Marketing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Aug 01 2025
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2025.

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd tumbled 19.98% to Rs 132.2 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10440 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup lost 19.38% to Rs 360.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 545 shares in the past one month.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd crashed 12.41% to Rs 679.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4223 shares in the past one month.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd dropped 11.76% to Rs 1688.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3770 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd pared 9.58% to Rs 305.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aug 01 2025

