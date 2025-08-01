Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 8% YoY in July 25

Ashok Leyland reported an 8% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,064 units in July 2025 from 13,928 units sold in July 2024.

The companys total domestic sales rose 4% YoY to 13,501 units in the month of July.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) advanced 6% to 8,145 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose 2% to 5,356 units in July 2025 compared to July 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.