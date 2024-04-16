Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infra gains as unit gets Rs 115 cr from NHAI

PNC Infra gains as unit gets Rs 115 cr from NHAI

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PNC Infratech rose 2.06% to Rs 442.85 after its subsidiary, PNC Raebareli Highways received Rs 114.81 crore (net of TDS) from NHAI as one-time settlement for contractual disputes.

The company informed that PNC Raebareli had submitted Eligible Disputes to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Vivad Se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes) Scheme for Rs 107.16 crore (excluding future simple interest of 9% p.a.).

The order was for the project two laning with paved shoulders of 166.44 km long Raebareli to Jaunpur section of NH-231 project in Uttar Pradesh under NHDP IVA on BOT (annuity) basis of NHAI as the Concessionaire, seeking 'one-time settlement' under the Scheme.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The amount was later revised to Rs 114.58 crore on 30 September 2023 (excluding interest). Lastly, a settlement agreement for an amount of Rs 117.15 crore (net of TDS) had been executed between NHAI and the PRHPL on 2 April 2024.

In terms of the aforementioned settlement agreement, PRHPL received Rs 114.81 crore (net of TDS) on 15 April 2024.

PNC Infratech is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects, among others.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.4% to Rs 185 crore on 13.5% increase in net sales to Rs 2046.64 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

PNC Infratech corrects on profit selling

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 32.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

H.G. Infra bags Chennai-Tirupati highway project in Andhra Pradesh

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

Market extend losses; IT shares decline

Captain Pipes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Happy Forgings jumps on bagging order worth Rs 500 cr

Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CRISIL reaffirms LT ratings of United Spirits with 'stable' outlook

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story