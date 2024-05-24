PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 171.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 2600.15 croreNet profit of PNC Infratech rose 171.19% to Rs 395.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 2600.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2304.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.12% to Rs 909.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 658.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 8649.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7956.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
