PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 171.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 2600.15 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 171.19% to Rs 395.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 2600.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2304.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.12% to Rs 909.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 658.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 8649.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7956.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2600.152304.85 13 8649.877956.08 9 OPM %28.3117.82 -23.1720.11 - PBDT577.25301.14 92 1425.551210.77 18 PBT532.90244.32 118 1248.74957.46 30 NP395.89145.98 171 909.42658.45 38

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

