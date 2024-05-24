Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 52.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 10.40 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 52.67% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.75% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.67% to Rs 31.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

10.408.6631.3820.4213.6530.9518.2919.101.332.935.103.761.092.684.162.781.152.434.152.79

