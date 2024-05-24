Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 52.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 52.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 10.40 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 52.67% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.75% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.67% to Rs 31.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.408.66 20 31.3820.42 54 OPM %13.6530.95 -18.2919.10 - PBDT1.332.93 -55 5.103.76 36 PBT1.092.68 -59 4.162.78 50 NP1.152.43 -53 4.152.79 49

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

