Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 52.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 10.40 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 52.67% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.75% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.67% to Rs 31.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News