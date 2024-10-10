Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index rising 51.57 points or 0.8% at 6521.33 at 09:44 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, K.P. Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 4.05%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.43%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 2.46%),Nava Ltd (up 1.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.59%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.52%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.4%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.36%), and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 1.31%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 0.87%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.81%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.37%) moved lower.

At 09:44 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 442.44 or 0.79% at 56553.12.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 70.66 points or 0.42% at 16757.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.8 points or 0.13% at 25013.75.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 121.82 points or 0.15% at 81588.92.

On BSE,2264 shares were trading in green, 811 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News