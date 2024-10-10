Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 66.46 points or 0.81% at 8288.1 at 09:44 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, DLF Ltd (up 1.91%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.82%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.36%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.23%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.2%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.01%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.21%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.37%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.13%) turned lower.

At 09:44 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 442.44 or 0.79% at 56553.12.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 70.66 points or 0.42% at 16757.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.8 points or 0.13% at 25013.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 121.82 points or 0.15% at 81588.92.

On BSE,2264 shares were trading in green, 811 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

