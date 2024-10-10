Ratan Tata's influence persists as Tata Group stocks rise

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died Wednesday night at the age of 86 at South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Following the news of Tata's demise, investors have responded positively to the Tata Group's shares. The stocks have seen a steady rise, reflecting the market's confidence in the group's future and its continued adherence to the principles and values set forth by Ratan Tata. Following the news of Tata's demise, investors have responded positively to the Tata Group's shares. The stocks have seen a steady rise, reflecting the market's confidence in the group's future and its continued adherence to the principles and values set forth by Ratan Tata. Tata Investment Corporation (+10.59%), TRF (+10%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (+5.87%), Tata Chemicals (+5.37%), NELCO (+3.15%), Rallis India (+3.19%), Tata Power Co. (+3.40%), Tata Elxsi (+3.98%), Tata Technologies (+2.97%), Tejas Networks (+2.65%), Indian Hotels Co. (+2.59%), Oriental Hotels (+1.33%), Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts (+1.36%), Tata Communications (+1.41%), Automotive Stampings & Assemblies (+1.23%), Tata Steel (+1.04%), Voltas (+0.97%), Tata Consumer Products (+0.80%), Titan Company (+0.88%), Tata Consultancy Services (+0.67%) and Tata Motors (+0.26%) surged. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, Trent was down 1.07% today on profit selling after a sharp 11.67% increase in the past three sessions.

Ratan Tata, who led the Tata Group for over two decades, is widely credited with transforming the conglomerate into a global industrial powerhouse. His strategic acquisitions, innovative initiatives, and commitment to corporate social responsibility earned him immense respect and admiration.

