PNGJL expands its presence to celebrate Navratri festival

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Opens 6 new showrooms and 4 LiteStyle shop-in-shop counters

P N Gadgil Jewellers is launching 6 standalone PNG Jewellers showrooms and 4 LiteStyle shop-in-shop counters in existing PNG stores on the occasion of Navratri.

Stores will be launched across major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Nagpur, making this initiative one of the largest and fastest expansion campaigns in the history of the brand.

To commemorate this campaign, PNG Jewellers is extending up to 50% off on gold jewellery making charges and up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges at all new PNG showrooms. Customers visiting the newly launched LiteStyle shop-in-shop can enjoy up to 50% off on LiteStyle jewellery making charges.

Speaking on the campaign, Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director of PNG Jewellers, said, This Navratri, we are celebrating not just the festival, but also the trust and love our customers have shown us for generations. This Navratri, launching in 10 locations is a landmark achievement and reflects our commitment to expanding accessibility while staying rooted in our values of purity, craftsmanship, and innovation. With both PNG Jewellers showrooms and LiteStyle shop-in-shop counters, we are offering our customers a diverse retail experience that caters to every generation. By introducing LiteStyle shop-in-shop counters in our stores, we aim to create a vibrant touchpoint for younger customers, complementing our legacy collections and making PNG more inclusive than ever.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

