Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves secures Rs 4-cr contract for solar pump installations under PM-KUSUM

Crompton Greaves secures Rs 4-cr contract for solar pump installations under PM-KUSUM

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has bagged a Rs 4.28 crore order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL) for the installation of 196 off-grid DC and AC solar water pumping systems.

The project is part of the PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana, implemented under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The order is to be executed within 120 days from the date of issuance of the work order.

This is a domestic contract, and the company confirmed that neither the promoter group nor any related party transactions are involved in the award. The contract has been received on arms length terms.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 19.4% to Rs 122.29 crore on 6.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,998.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shed 0.57% to Rs 312.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mphasis doesn't foresee significant impact on its financials from H1B visa fee hike

Stock Alert: Swan Defence, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Lupin, Shipping Corporation of India, Ceigall India.

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities; IT stocks in focus after US hikes H1-B visa fee

RailTel Corp secures Rs 18-cr order from Dredging Corporation of India

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story