Crompton Greaves secures Rs 4-cr contract for solar pump installations under PM-KUSUM

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has bagged a Rs 4.28 crore order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL) for the installation of 196 off-grid DC and AC solar water pumping systems.

The project is part of the PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana, implemented under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The order is to be executed within 120 days from the date of issuance of the work order.

This is a domestic contract, and the company confirmed that neither the promoter group nor any related party transactions are involved in the award. The contract has been received on arms length terms.