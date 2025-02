Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 30.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.34% to Rs 90.39 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments declined 30.67% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 90.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.90.3990.087.9110.008.5910.706.699.064.957.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News