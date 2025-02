Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 22.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.14% to Rs 52.18 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 22.75% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 52.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.52.1851.5921.8718.4714.3911.8813.5510.9210.098.22

