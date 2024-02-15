Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 28.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 13.83 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 28.13% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.13.8319.108.037.071.180.911.110.840.820.64

