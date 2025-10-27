Poonawalla Fincorp rises on expanding AI-first transformation with five new deployments

Poonawalla Fincorp rose 3.82% to Rs 503.35 after the company announced the rollout of five new AI-powered systems across HR, governance, and compliance functions.

The initiatives include an Early Warning System for workforce risk, a Travel Bot for operational mobility, RegIntel for compliance intelligence, an Employee Relations Governance Tool, and an AI-driven Suspicious Transaction Reporting system for financial crime compliance.

The company said the deployments mark a major step in embedding AI into its core operations, shifting from reactive to predictive and prescriptive systems. Managing director and CEO Arvind Kapil said the firm now has 45 AI projects, of which 13 are already completed, calling it an industry-first approach to digital transformation.