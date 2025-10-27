Poonawalla Fincorp rises on expanding AI-first transformation with five new deployments

Poonawalla Fincorp rose 3.82% to Rs 503.35 after the company announced the rollout of five new AI-powered systems across HR, governance, and compliance functions.The initiatives include an Early Warning System for workforce risk, a Travel Bot for operational mobility, RegIntel for compliance intelligence, an Employee Relations Governance Tool, and an AI-driven Suspicious Transaction Reporting system for financial crime compliance.
The company said the deployments mark a major step in embedding AI into its core operations, shifting from reactive to predictive and prescriptive systems. Managing director and CEO Arvind Kapil said the firm now has 45 AI projects, of which 13 are already completed, calling it an industry-first approach to digital transformation.
Poonawalla Fincorp, part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, is a non-deposit taking NBFC with assets under management of Rs 47,701 crore as of 30 September 2025.
On a consolidated basis, Poonawalla Fincorp's net profit fell 78.54% to Rs 62.60 on 31.95% increase in total income to Rs 1,314.01 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
