Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Petrochem drops after Q2 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Supreme Petrochem drops after Q2 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Supreme Petrochem declined 3.19% to Rs 780.25 after the company's standalone net profit fell 46.6% to Rs 48.20 crore on 27% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,094.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 46.6% YoY to Rs 65.14 crore in Q2 September 2025.

EBITDA dropped 39.1% to Rs 864 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,418 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced 157 bps to 7.85% in Q2 FY26 as against 9.42% in Q2 FY25.

Volumes declined to 76,962 MT in Q2 FY26 as compared with 81,566 MT in corresponding quarter last year.

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit tumbled 39.2% to Rs 129.12 crore on 19.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2,477.36 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY26. The company has fixed the record date as Friday, 31 October 2025 for the foresaid interim dividend.

Supreme Petrochem (SPL) is engaged in the styrenics business and manufactures Polystyrene (PS), expandable polystyrene (EPS), masterbatches and compounds of styrenics and other polymers, as well as extruded polystyrene insulation boards (XPS). The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Amdoshi, District Raigad, Maharashtra, and Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRCON International gains after JV secures Rs 168-cr order from MSETCL

Ola Electric drops on Rs 1,500 crore fundraise plan

Coforge gains as Q2 PAT jumps 18% QoQ to Rs 376 crore

Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 1.82%

eClerx Services rallies as Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story