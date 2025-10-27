Coforge gains as Q2 PAT jumps 18% QoQ to Rs 376 crore

Coforge jumped 3.54% to Rs 1,823 after it has reported an 18.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 375.8 crore on an 8.05% increase in revenue to Rs 3,985.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The companys dollar revenue for the period under review was $462 million, up 4.5% QoQ. In constant currency terms, the revenue for the September 2025 quarter grew 5.9% sequentially.

EBITDA improved by 15.33% QoQ to Rs 728.2 crore, and EBITDA margin expanded by 115 basis points QoQ to 18.3% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 558.2 crore, up by 52.76% from Rs 365.4 crore in Q1 FY26.

Coforges order intake for the quarter was $514 million. The executable order book over the next twelve months is at $1.63 billion, a 26.7% YoY increase. The company signed 5 large deals in Q2 FY26 across North America and APAC. Headcount as of 30 September 2025 stood at 34,896, with a net addition of 709 sequentially. The company managed to maintain its attrition rate at 11.4%, which is among the lowest in the industry. Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director of Coforge, said, "The 8.1% sequential INR growth in Q2, a next twelve-month signed order book that is 26.7% higher YoY, a sales execution engine that signed 14 large deals last year and has already closed 10 large deals in the first half of this year, and an EBIT margin expansion of 250 bps QoQ, coupled with one of the lowest employee attrition rates across the industry, are all pointers to what we believe will be an exceptional fiscal year '26. We remain steadfast in our commitment to turning in the ninth consecutive year of sustained and robust growth despite the uncertain macros.