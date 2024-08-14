Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit declines 56.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit declines 56.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 34.46 crore

Net profit of Porwal Auto Components declined 56.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.4638.62 -11 OPM %6.448.70 -PBDT1.792.71 -34 PBT0.521.20 -57 NP0.521.20 -57

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

