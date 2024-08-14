Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit declines 56.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 34.46 crore

Net profit of Porwal Auto Components declined 56.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.4638.626.448.701.792.710.521.200.521.20

