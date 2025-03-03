Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pound currency speculators turn net long

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators made a sharp recovery and turned net long in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 4463 contracts in the data reported through February 25, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 5042 net long contracts.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

