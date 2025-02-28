Sensex tumbles 975 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,250; broader mkt underperforms

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 975.07 points or 1.30% to 73,639.24. The Nifty 50 index declined 298.45 points or 1.32% to 22,246.60.
The broader market underperformed frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 2.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 2.82%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 533 shares rose and 3,236 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.
SEBI Leadership Change:
Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the 11th chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a three-year term. The current Finance Secretary will replace Madhabi Puri Buch, who will complete her tenure as SEBI's first woman chairperson on Friday, February 28, 2025.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.09% to 13.30. The Nifty 27 March 2025 futures were trading at 22,379.55, at a premium of 132.95 points as compared with the spot at 22,246.60.
The Nifty option chain for the 6 March 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 119.9 lakh contracts at the 22,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 84.4 lakh contracts was seen at 22,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 3.05% to 1,393. The index declined 3.58% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Saregama India (down 5.6%), Den Networks (down 4.69%), Tips Music (down 4.4%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.39%), Dish TV India (down 3.44%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 3.35%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.14%), PVR Inox (down 2.27%), Sun TV Network (down 2.25%), and Nazara Technologies (down 0.9%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined 3.16%. The company announced that it had extended its partnership with DNB Bank ASA for an additional five years to power next-generation banking innovation.
Servotech Renewable Power System tumbled 4.25%. The company announced that it has signed a MoU with the Chamber of Indian Micro, Small, & Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) to boost adoption of solar energy under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
Narmada Gelatines shed 0.51%. The company said that its board has approved the appointment of Arun Jaiswal as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 15 March 2025.
ITCONS E-Solutions fell 0.30%. The company has announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 3.02 crore from the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.
