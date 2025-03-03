Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India bags 200 MW wind power project from SJVN

Image
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
NLC India announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from SJVN for 200 MW Wind Power Project.

The project was secured through an e-reverse auction at a tariff of Rs 3.74 per kWh.The project is set to generate 526 MU of clean green power each year, offsetting an equivalent amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

This milestone reinforces NLCIL's growing presence in India's renewable energy sector and aligns with the company's vision of achieving 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman & Managing Director, NLC India, stated, This is a proud moment for NLCIL as we continue to expand our renewable energy footprint in the country. Winning this 200 MW wind project further strengthens our commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions. Our strategy aligns with India's energy transition goals, and we are determined to contribute significantly to a greener future.

NLCIL is making remarkable progress in expanding its renewable energy portfolio, ensuring a more sustainable future for generations to come. Our investments in renewable energy will play a crucial role in strengthening India's green economy and meeting global climate commitments.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

Shares of NLC India declined 3.17% to Rs 199.90, while those of SJVN fell 2.72% to Rs 81.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

