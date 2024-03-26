Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculative Net Long Position Come Off 17 Year High

Pound Speculative Net Long Position Come Off 17 Year High

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Large currency speculators in the Pound futures decreased their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 53200 contracts in the data reported through March 19 2024. This was a weekly decline of 18251 net contracts after net position climbed to its highest level in 17 years in the previous week.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

