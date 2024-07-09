Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pound Speculators Net Longs At Three And Half Month High

Jul 09 2024
Large currency speculators sharply increased net long position in the Pound futures to their highest level in over three months, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 62041 contracts in the data reported through July 02, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 17993 net contracts.

Jul 09 2024

