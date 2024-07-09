Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NSE's India VIX gained 3.18% to 14.06.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,478, a premium of 44.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,433.20 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 112.65 points or 0.46% to 24,433.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 3.18% to 14.06.

Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Fed mulls rule change that could save biggest US banks billions in capital

James Anderson makes peace with retirement ahead of final Test match

England defender Luke Shaw ready to go in Euro 2024 semifinal after injury

LIVE: India ready to cooperate in all ways for restoration of peace, PM Modi tells Putin

Stopped sale of 14 suspended products: Patanjali to Supreme Court

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story