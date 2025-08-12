Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 71-cr work order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) added 1.97% to Rs 132.10 after the firm said that it had received a significant work order worth Rs 70.55 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam in Rajasthan under the RDSS scheme.

The contract involved the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of material and equipment for the execution of distribution infrastructure development work. This was aimed at on-grid electrification of un-electrified households and public institutions across nine circlesAjmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sikar, and Udaipurin tribal villages under Ajmer Discom.

The project is to be executed within a timeline of 12 months and falls under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), a Central Government initiative implemented as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, managing director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) said, This contract is a milestone in our mission to empower underserved communities through reliable electricity access, transforming lives in Rajasthans tribal regions. By delivering this project under the DAJGUA and RDSS schemes, we are contributing to Indias vision of inclusive development. Our proven expertise in executing complex projects positions us to deliver this initiative with precision, further strengthening our leadership in the power infrastructure sector. Over the years, PIGL has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute technically demanding projects across diverse geographies, and this order reflects the confidence our clients place in our expertise. The scope of work involves challenging timelines and critical responsibilities, which our team is fully prepared to deliver with precision and efficiency.