Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 71-cr work order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 71-cr work order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) added 1.97% to Rs 132.10 after the firm said that it had received a significant work order worth Rs 70.55 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam in Rajasthan under the RDSS scheme.

The contract involved the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of material and equipment for the execution of distribution infrastructure development work. This was aimed at on-grid electrification of un-electrified households and public institutions across nine circlesAjmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sikar, and Udaipurin tribal villages under Ajmer Discom.

The project is to be executed within a timeline of 12 months and falls under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), a Central Government initiative implemented as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, managing director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) said, This contract is a milestone in our mission to empower underserved communities through reliable electricity access, transforming lives in Rajasthans tribal regions. By delivering this project under the DAJGUA and RDSS schemes, we are contributing to Indias vision of inclusive development. Our proven expertise in executing complex projects positions us to deliver this initiative with precision, further strengthening our leadership in the power infrastructure sector.

Over the years, PIGL has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute technically demanding projects across diverse geographies, and this order reflects the confidence our clients place in our expertise. The scope of work involves challenging timelines and critical responsibilities, which our team is fully prepared to deliver with precision and efficiency.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 4.9% to Rs 2.81 crore on 49.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55.09 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heubach Colorants rises after strong Q1 performance

Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation secures Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

INR supported on strength in equities

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story