Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) frozen at its upper limit of 5% of Rs 166 after it has received a work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction valued at Rs 6.25 crore.

The order involves design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and client handover of the power supply system electrical work at the Udaipur Air Terminal in Rajasthan.

The project is expected to be completed within a 6-month timeframe from the effective date, which is the date of award of the contract.

The promoter, promoter group, and group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the work order.